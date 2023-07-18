Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 31st

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Price Performance

NYSE ARDC opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13.

Institutional Trading of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDC. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

Featured Stories

