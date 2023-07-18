Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 241,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $23,953,374,000,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,876,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,010,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,379 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,419.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880,712 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,175,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $974,624,000 after purchasing an additional 333,994 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,279,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,003,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,484,000 after purchasing an additional 253,631 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
IEF stock opened at $96.69 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $105.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.42.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
