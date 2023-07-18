Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,304,000,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $290.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $920.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.15 and its 200 day moving average is $193.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.92.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,130,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,130,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

