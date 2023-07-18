ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) Shares Sold by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 72.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,875 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 1,017.9% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 41,756 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the period.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

BATS ARKG traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $37.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,927 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average is $30.81.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

