Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 10.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 43,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 12,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 10.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $39.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 841.24% and a negative return on equity of 108.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

