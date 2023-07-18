Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.08.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARWR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 30th. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $2,149,881.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,218,769.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $543,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 381,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,817,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $2,149,881.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,218,769.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,353 shares of company stock worth $3,380,464. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.20.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $1.10. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 53.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $146.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

