Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys 11,029 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,029 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $65.08 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.48.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,687 shares of company stock worth $2,471,690. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.21.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

