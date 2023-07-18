Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $523,000 Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Booking were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,949.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,667.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2,546.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,954.99. The company has a market capitalization of $108.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Insider Activity

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total transaction of $1,980,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,470,124.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,642 shares of company stock worth $6,940,292 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Booking from $2,960.00 to $3,130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,766.60.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

