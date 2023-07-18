Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $584,000 Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Intuit by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,873,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Intuit by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,032,000 after buying an additional 16,272 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 48.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $490.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $444.48 and a 200-day moving average of $426.91. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $492.74. The company has a market cap of $137.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.39%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.85.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

