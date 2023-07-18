Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $7.19 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,854 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 2.3% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.2% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $212.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.12. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.14.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

