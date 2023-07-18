Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $192.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.25. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.05 and a twelve month high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

