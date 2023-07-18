Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases 2,095 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,664 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.7% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,210,753,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $154.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.55. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.06 and a 52 week high of $159.12. The company has a market capitalization of $416.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Company Profile



Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

