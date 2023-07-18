Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases Shares of 1,790 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,790 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $246,940,000,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 18.2% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 40.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 830 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 44.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 750 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $260.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.29. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $262.87.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.11.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

