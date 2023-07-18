Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases Shares of 1,790 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,790 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $246,940,000,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 18.2% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 40.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 830 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 44.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 750 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Stock Up 2.4 %
FedEx stock opened at $260.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.29. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $262.87.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.11.
Insider Activity
In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
