Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Trims Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,270 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.72.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $236.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.