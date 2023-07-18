ASD (ASD) Trading Up 4.1% Over Last Week

ASD (ASD) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. ASD has a total market cap of $39.09 million and $4.22 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ASD has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017433 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00021032 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014279 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,789.44 or 1.00111615 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05961924 USD and is down -2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,139,236.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

