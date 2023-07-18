Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Ashford Price Performance

Shares of AINC opened at $9.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.94. Ashford has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $19.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $185.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ashford will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Featured Articles

