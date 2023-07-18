Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health Stock Up 3.7 %
AWH stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $30.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($10.19). The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
