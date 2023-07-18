Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Up 3.7 %

AWH stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $30.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($10.19). The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 148,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 36,189 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.