Astar (ASTR) Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Astar (ASTR) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Astar has a market capitalization of $66.88 million and approximately $5.81 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Astar token can now be bought for $0.0431 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Astar has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar Token Profile

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,915,282,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

