ATS (NYSE:ATS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.59

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.59 and last traded at $48.40, with a volume of 4754 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.12.

ATS Stock Up 1.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATS stock. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 804,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,005,000. Perpetual Ltd owned 0.81% of ATS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

