AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 1,486,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,607,000 after acquiring an additional 473,459 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in AT&T by 581.1% in the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 31,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 27,020 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,641,144,000,000. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 28,942 shares during the period. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.86. 32,481,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,170,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $20.86.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

