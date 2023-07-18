Audius (AUDIO) Trading 6.9% Higher This Week

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One Audius token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000643 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $204.82 million and $5.32 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Audius Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,187,663,808 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,058,646,260 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

