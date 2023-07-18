Augustine Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,305 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 2.3% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $403,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.59. 1,131,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,900,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. OTR Global cut NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

