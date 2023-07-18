Augustine Asset Management Inc. Has $12.56 Million Stock Position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) by 151.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479,690 shares during the period. AppLovin accounts for 6.2% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of AppLovin worth $12,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APP. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 42,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 17,426 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AppLovin by 1,457.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,173,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,887,000 after buying an additional 2,033,939 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,000. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AppLovin from $19.00 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on AppLovin from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark increased their price target on AppLovin from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.94.

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,095,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 798,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,485,363.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,095,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 798,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,485,363.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,952,381 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,434,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,089,762 shares of company stock worth $683,196,433 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

APP traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.53. 78,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,228. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.63.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). AppLovin had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $715.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

