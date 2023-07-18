Augustine Asset Management Inc. Purchases 148 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. 888 reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $91.50. The company had a trading volume of 180,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,426. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.33. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

