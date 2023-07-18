Augustine Asset Management Inc. Sells 302 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories accounts for about 1.4% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RDY. Barclays increased their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RDY stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $62.98. The company had a trading volume of 19,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,151. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.41. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a twelve month low of $49.79 and a twelve month high of $63.45.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.37 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

