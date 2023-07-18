Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Increased by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.82. 399,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,540. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

