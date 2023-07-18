Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Update

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the June 15th total of 113,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 240,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Avinger during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avinger during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Avinger by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Stock Performance

AVGR traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $0.85. 134,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,132. Avinger has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $9.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 530.21% and a negative net margin of 207.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avinger will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGR. StockNews.com began coverage on Avinger in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Avinger in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

