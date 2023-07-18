Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the June 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Brittany Bagley acquired 250 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,834,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,834,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hadi Partovi bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $200.02 per share, with a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,770,976.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 45,250 shares of company stock worth $8,735,200 and sold 54,458 shares worth $10,534,340. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,872,883,000 after acquiring an additional 870,481 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 12.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,484,000 after purchasing an additional 266,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,411,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,241,000 after purchasing an additional 195,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 9.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,252,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,617,000 after purchasing an additional 104,475 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

NASDAQ:AXON traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $192.52. 373,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,298. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $229.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.48. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $343.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.