Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axonics from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Axonics in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. CL King began coverage on Axonics in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Axonics from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axonics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.56 and a beta of 0.40. Axonics has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.47.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axonics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $120,080.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,819.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $120,080.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,819.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $395,630.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,130.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Axonics during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Axonics by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 48,794 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Axonics by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP raised its stake in Axonics by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Axonics by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

