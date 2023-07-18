Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Trading Down 3.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.6% on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $184.00 to $181.00. The stock traded as low as $144.20 and last traded at $144.32. 415,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,162,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.66.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BIDU. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Baidu from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. HSBC raised their price objective on Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in Baidu by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,415,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $390,252,000 after acquiring an additional 337,153 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,852,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,314,000 after buying an additional 251,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Baidu by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,972,000 after buying an additional 1,232,917 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,954,000 after acquiring an additional 555,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,468,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,347,000 after acquiring an additional 986,939 shares in the last quarter. 20.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Stock Down 3.4 %

Baidu Company Profile

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

