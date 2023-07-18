Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.09

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.09 and last traded at $20.09, with a volume of 120314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $477.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.67 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 14.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $423,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 150,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 19,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

