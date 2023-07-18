Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.75

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.75 and last traded at $37.74, with a volume of 13992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.78.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average is $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. Bancorp had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $114.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Olek Derowe sold 2,750 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $100,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,261.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $90,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,002,986.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,358 shares of company stock worth $117,448 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 106,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Bancorp by 32.7% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

