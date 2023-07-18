Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Short Interest Update

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the June 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bandwidth Trading Up 0.8 %

BAND stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.43. The company had a trading volume of 107,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,633. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $16.33. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $137.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.99 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bandwidth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAND. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in Bandwidth by 310.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bandwidth by 36.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Stories

