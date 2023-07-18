Bank of America Increases ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target to $105.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ITT has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ITT from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised ITT from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.00.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $97.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. ITT has a 1-year low of $64.51 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.50 and its 200 day moving average is $86.48.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. ITT had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,763,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $507,298,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,156,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $617,569,000 after purchasing an additional 68,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,097,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $494,543,000 after purchasing an additional 152,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ITT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,291,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $198,426,000 after buying an additional 29,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 56.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,053,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,232,000 after acquiring an additional 742,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.