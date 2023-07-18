Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Shares Up 5.6%

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.90 and last traded at $50.84. 177,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 838,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BOH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 7.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $229.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Insider Activity at Bank of Hawaii

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Alicia E. Moy purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $201,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,087.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alicia E. Moy bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $201,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,087.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kent Thomas Lucien bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $32,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $492,495. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 5,563.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

