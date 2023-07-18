Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Issues Earnings Results

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.07. 2,593,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,485,922. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.61. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.