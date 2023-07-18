Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,701,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,626,331,000 after buying an additional 270,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,974,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,583,000 after purchasing an additional 334,758 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,020,000 after buying an additional 77,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $134.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $121.90 billion, a PE ratio of 68.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.85.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 337.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.18.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

