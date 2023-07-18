Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 13,173 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,173 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eaton by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Eaton by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,230,000 after buying an additional 890,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,948,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,214,000 after buying an additional 132,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Eaton by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after buying an additional 302,429 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.31.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $205.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $206.59.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

