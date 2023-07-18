Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 2,560 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,483 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,195,000 after buying an additional 4,277,485 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,104,000 after buying an additional 3,373,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $145.50 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $146.69. The stock has a market cap of $122.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 16.89%.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

