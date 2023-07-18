Barclays Raises ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target to $303.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $292.00 to $303.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANSS. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $315.33.

Shares of ANSS opened at $347.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.75 and a 200 day moving average of $301.23. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $348.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,369.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,976 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,047 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,934,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 6.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in ANSYS by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

