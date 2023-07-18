BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Short Interest Update

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the June 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BAFN traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $13.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.94. The company has a market cap of $54.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.00 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. BayFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. BayFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in BayFirst Financial by 47.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 56,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 18,001 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BayFirst Financial by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BayFirst Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BayFirst Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $3,428,000. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

