Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) versus Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Critical Comparison

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Free Report) and Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bellway and Dream Finders Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellway 0 3 1 0 2.25 Dream Finders Homes 1 1 0 0 1.50

Bellway currently has a consensus price target of $2,575.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9,467.86%. Dream Finders Homes has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 39.80%. Given Bellway’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bellway is more favorable than Dream Finders Homes.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

49.3% of Bellway shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Dream Finders Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 74.1% of Dream Finders Homes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bellway and Dream Finders Homes’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellway N/A N/A N/A $1.56 17.22 Dream Finders Homes $3.34 billion 0.74 $262.31 million $2.47 10.76

Dream Finders Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Bellway. Dream Finders Homes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bellway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bellway and Dream Finders Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellway N/A N/A N/A Dream Finders Homes 7.76% 44.78% 11.79%

Summary

Dream Finders Homes beats Bellway on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston. The company also provides insurance agency services, including closing, escrow, and title insurance, as well as mortgage banking solutions. It sells its homes through its sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

