Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $87.00. The company traded as high as $66.73 and last traded at $66.60, with a volume of 34204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.65.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BERY. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 24,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $1,597,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,233 shares of company stock worth $3,846,705. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.33.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

