B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Sold by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 8.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on B&G Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet raised B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

B&G Foods Price Performance

B&G Foods stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.45. 55,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.22 million, a P/E ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 4.06. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $26.13.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $511.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -172.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at B&G Foods

In related news, EVP Jordan E. Greenberg sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $174,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,636.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.