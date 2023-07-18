biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) Trading Up 8.9%

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) shot up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.18. 57,626 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 101,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of biote from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
biote Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $544.28 million, a PE ratio of 125.19 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30.
Insider Buying and Selling at biote
In other news, General Counsel Mary Elizabeth Conlon sold 6,240 shares of biote stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 140,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On biote
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of biote by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,057,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 644,906 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in biote in the 1st quarter worth about $5,788,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of biote by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 712,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 412,500 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its stake in shares of biote by 313.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 500,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 379,924 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of biote by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 135,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 94,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.
About biote
biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.
