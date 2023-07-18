BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Short Interest Update

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 81.6% from the June 15th total of 611,400 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 225,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.
BioVie Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BIVI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 275,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,001. BioVie has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $183.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.68.
BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts expect that BioVie will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at BioVie
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. swisspartners Ltd. increased its position in BioVie by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 294,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 133,346 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in BioVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in BioVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BioVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.
BioVie Company Profile
BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
