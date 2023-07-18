BitcoinBR Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $105.30 (BTCBR)

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last week, BitcoinBR has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One BitcoinBR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinBR has a total market cap of $447.01 and $105.30 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BitcoinBR

BitcoinBR launched on November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 2,100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinBR’s official message board is bitcoinbr.medium.com. BitcoinBR’s official website is btcbr.info. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency BTCBR, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development.”

