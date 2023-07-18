Bitcoiva Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $152.30 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $152.30 million and $249,947.68 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for approximately $9.49 or 0.00031479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,152.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.29 or 0.00803541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00121794 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00018999 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000595 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 9.55806594 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $421,851.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

