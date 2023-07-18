BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Hits $0.0433 on Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 10% against the dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $778,885.82 and $16.12 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017388 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00021061 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014292 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,847.07 or 1.00060759 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04328218 USD and is down -3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $9.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

