BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Up 19.7% in June

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 555,100 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the June 15th total of 463,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Shares of NYSE BHK traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.75. 134,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,291. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.0746 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

